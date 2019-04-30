Police ID man found dead in Woodbridge area

A 23-year-old D.C. man was found dead early Tuesday morning along a wooded area of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive, Prince William County police said.

A day after a man was found dead in the Woodbridge, Virginia, area, police have now identified him and are investigating his death as a homicide.

Angelo Kadro Blakeney, 23, of D.C., was found dead early Monday morning along a wooded area of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive, Prince William County police said.

It’s not known that Blakeney had ties to the Prince William County area, police added.

They are now investigating his death as a homicide based on autopsy results, but have not shared what those results involved.

Anyone with information about Blakeney’s death can call police at (703) 792-7000 or submit a tip online.

