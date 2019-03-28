202
Cab driver slashed with knife in Woodbridge

By InsideNoVa.com March 28, 2019 4:26 pm 03/28/2019 04:26pm
Police are searching for two men who slashed a cab driver in the face with a knife Tuesday afternoon at the VRE station on Dawson Beach Road in Woodbridge.

The 57-year-old victim took the men from Richmond Highway and Lorton Road to the VRE station about 1:20 p.m. When he attempted to retrieve payment, one of the men slashed him in the face with a knife, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.

The victim left the area and called police from a home on Devils Reach Road. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects were described as a white man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet 4 with a thin build and a black man in his mid-20s with short hair.

crime Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia woodbridge
