202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Truck crashes into Woodbridge house

Truck crashes into Woodbridge house

By Jack Moore January 23, 2019 11:37 am 01/23/2019 11:37am
Share
The truck crashed through a window of a house in a development on Gunsmith Terrace in Woodbridge shortly before 8 p.m. Jan. 22. (Courtesy Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department)

WASHINGTON — A truck crashed into a house in Woodbridge, Virginia, Tuesday night but nobody was injured, officials say.

The truck crashed through a window of a house in a development on Gunsmith Terrace in Woodbridge shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire and rescue units from the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash.

Nobody was home at the time of the crash and the driver of the truck was not injured.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crash Gunsmith Terrace Jack Moore Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia woodbridge
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500