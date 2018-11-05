Va. police release photos of bullet-riddled cruiser after officer ‘ambush’

Police officials in Prince William County are praising officers for their bravery after they were shot at by a man with a rifle Sunday evening in an attack the police called an "ambush."

Prince William County police released photos of the cruiser struck by bullets after an officer-involved shooting Nov. 4.

WASHINGTON — Police officials in Prince William County are praising officers for their bravery after they were shot at by a man with a rifle Sunday evening in an attack the police chief called an “ambush.”

Officers were responding to a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge, Virginia, Sunday evening when a man began firing at them with a rifle, Prince William County police said Monday. During the gunfire exchange, a police cruiser was struck multiple times, and investigators also believe other homes in the area were struck.

Police on Monday released photos of the cruiser pocked with bullet holes.

“The photos of the police cruiser demonstrate the great risk and danger our officers faced when they responded to the call that evening,” Police Chief Barry Barnard said in a statement. “The officers showed immense courage and bravery through their actions as they encountered immediate and unprovoked gunfire from the suspect who was armed with a rifle. I am thankful no officers or innocent residents were harmed during this dangerous altercation.”

During the incident, two of the officers returned fire, striking the gunman in the upper body. He was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where he remains. He has has only been identified as a 29-year-old man who reportedly lived at the home where the officers were responding.

Both officers were not injured.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. The officers have been placed on paid leave, which is routine following officer-involved shootings.

