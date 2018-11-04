Police officers ‘ambushed’ in Woodbridge shooting

Two unrelated shootings took place in Woodbridge, Virginia, Sunday evening. One involved a police officer, the other one resulted in two deaths.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two unrelated shootings that took place in Woodbridge, Virginia, Sunday evening — including one that involved police officers.

Around 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a man firing shots from his residence on the 1100 block of Laurel Street, according to Prince William Police Chief Barry Barnard. As police arrived on the scene, the man shot at the officers with a rifle in what Barnard said appeared to be an “ambush.”

Police say the man was outside his home when he began firing on the officers. A police cruiser was struck by several bullets.

Two officers returned fire and the suspect was struck in the upper body. He was soon after flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Prince William County Police are still investigating the scene. Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

Unrelated to that incident, another shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on the 16800 block of Brandy Moor Loop that resulted in the death of two men.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men inside a vehicle that had driven over the curb and into a wooded area. Both men were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The men have been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Jermaine Williams of Woodbridge, and 18-year-old Israel Gamez Jr. of Stafford.

No information on a suspect is available yet, but police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

