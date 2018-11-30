Manassas shooting ends in Prince William Co. crash after police chase

A person who allegedly fired a weapon from a moving car led Prince William County police on a car chase. The car struck three cars and two people were injured.

WASHINGTON — A shooting near a school in Manassas, Virginia, ended when the suspects crashed their car after a police chase Thursday afternoon.

Manassas City police responded to the area of Signal Hill Road and Fairfview Avenue, which is near Osbourn High School just before 2 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Police said a witness saw a person firing a weapon from a moving car. As a precaution, nearby schools in the area were placed on “secure the building” status. The suspect had already fled when police got to the scene. There were no injuries or property damage in connection with the shooting, police said in a news release.

The car — a blue Hyundai — fled the scene with Prince William County Police in pursuit. The car crashed in the area of Dumfries and Van Buren roads, closing two eastbound lanes on Dumfries Road and all lanes on Van Buren Road.

Two lanes eastbound on Dumfries Rd and all of Van Buren Rd is closed at this time.

Police say that three other cars and two police cruisers were struck. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injures; no police were hurt.

Police arrested two suspects.

