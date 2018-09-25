202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police ID vehicle in…

Police ID vehicle in fatal Gainesville hit-and-run

By Alejandro Alvarez September 25, 2018 11:32 am 09/25/2018 11:32am
Share

WASHINGTON — Police believe they have identified the vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland teenager in Gainesville, Virginia, Saturday morning, and are seeking witnesses.

Prince William County investigators believe the 17-year-old Maryland teen was struck and killed by a 2005-2010, white, four-door Chrysler 300.

By analyzing evidence from the scene, authorities have determined the vehicle traveled westbound on Sudley Road following the incident shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

The vehicle likely sustained damage to the front driver’s side, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez chrysler crime gainesville hit-and-run Local News Maryland News Prince William County, VA News sudley road Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500