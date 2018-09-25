Police ID vehicle in fatal Gainesville hit-and-run

The vehicle likely sustained damage to the front driver's side, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Police believe they have identified the vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a Maryland teenager in Gainesville, Virginia, Saturday morning, and are seeking witnesses.

Prince William County investigators believe the 17-year-old Maryland teen was struck and killed by a 2005-2010, white, four-door Chrysler 300.

By analyzing evidence from the scene, authorities have determined the vehicle traveled westbound on Sudley Road following the incident shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

The vehicle likely sustained damage to the front driver’s side, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

