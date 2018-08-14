Police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing Manassas roommate

Police arrested a man who they say fatally stabbed his roommate in their Manassas, Virginia, apartment Monday.

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a man who they say fatally stabbed his roommate in their Manassas, Virginia, apartment Monday.

Police arrested 68-year-old Willie Dawson on Tuesday and charged him with murder after the death of 60-year-old Gloria Piper, with whom he shared a residence in the 8300 block of Rolling Road in Manassas.

On Monday around 9 p.m., Dawson called police and said he found his roommate, Piper, lying in her bed in their Manassas residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body. Emergency crews responded and pronounced Piper dead at the scene.

Prince William County detectives said they determined Dawson and Piper got into a verbal altercation earlier in the day, which escalated into Dawson stabbing her multiple times.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas will conduct an autopsy.

Dawson’s court date is scheduled for Sept. 19. He is being held without bond.

Below is a map near the location of the stabbing:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.