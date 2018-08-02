2 arrested in sales of sick puppies

A third woman is still being sought in the Prince William County case. Investigators had found 11 ill puppies inside a shed with inadequate ventilation and no food or water.

WASHINGTON — Two people wanted in a Virginia animal-cruelty case turned themselves in to Prince William County police on Wednesday.

A third woman is still being sought.

Elijzah Johnson of Waldorf, Maryland, and Kamila Garcia Alban of Woodbridge, Virginia, were wanted for their involvement in selling unhealthy puppies on Craigslist. Posted ads claimed the mixed-breed puppies had been properly vaccinated and crate-trained. In fact, police said, many of the puppies were found to have worms and parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease.

One puppy that was sold had died from its illness.

In May, investigators found 11 puppies inside a shed with inadequate ventilation and no food or water. The puppies were infested with worms and had received no veterinary treatment, police said.

Johnson and Garcia Alban are being held without bond and will appear in court next month.

Still sought in the case is Crystal Leeann Hoskins, 20, of the 5500 block of Reardon Lane in Woodbridge. She’s described as a white female standing 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

