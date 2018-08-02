202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 2 arrested in sales…

2 arrested in sales of sick puppies

By Jack Pointer August 23, 2018 3:30 pm 08/23/2018 03:30pm
510 Shares

WASHINGTON — Two people wanted in a Virginia animal-cruelty case turned themselves in to Prince William County police on Wednesday.

A third woman is still being sought.

Related Stories

Elijzah Johnson of Waldorf, Maryland, and Kamila Garcia Alban of Woodbridge, Virginia, were wanted for their involvement in selling unhealthy puppies on Craigslist. Posted ads claimed the mixed-breed puppies had been properly vaccinated and crate-trained. In fact, police said, many of the puppies were found to have worms and parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease.

One puppy that was sold had died from its illness.

In May, investigators found 11 puppies inside a shed with inadequate ventilation and no food or water. The puppies were infested with worms and had received no veterinary treatment, police said.

Johnson and Garcia Alban are being held without bond and will appear in court next month.

Still sought in the case is Crystal Leeann Hoskins, 20, of the 5500 block of Reardon Lane in Woodbridge. She’s described as a white female standing 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500