3 sought on animal-cruelty charges after sick puppies were sold online

Authorities found 11 puppies — ranging in age from seven to 14 weeks — inside a shed with inadequate ventilation and no food or water. Two Woodbridge, Virginia, women and a Waldorf, Maryland, man are being sought.

WASHINGTON — Two Woodbridge, Virginia, women are being sought on animal-cruelty charges after police say they sold unhealthy puppies over the internet.

Crystal Leeann Hoskins and Kamila Garcia Alban, both 20, are charged as well with obtaining money by false pretenses. Also sought is a third suspect, 20-year-old Elijzah Johnson of Waldorf, Maryland, who faces animal-cruelty charges.

In February, Prince William County animal-control officers started receiving complaints about misleading Craigslist ads for mixed-breed puppies. The puppies reportedly had been listed as being properly vaccinated and crate-trained. Several of the puppies sold, however, were found to have worms and a highly contagious viral disease. One puppy that was sold died from its illness.

Animal control officers and police detectives searched a residence in the 5500 block of Reardon Court back in May and found 11 puppies — ranging in age from 7 to 14 weeks — inside a shed with inadequate ventilation and no food or water. The puppies were infested with worms and had received no veterinary treatment, police said.

The puppies, which authorities said had been brought up from North Carolina specifically for resale, have since been treated and adopted. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or to submit a tip online.

