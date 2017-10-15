Amber Alert issued for missing Prince William Co. girl, believed to be in extreme danger

WASHINGTON — An Amber Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a possible child abduction. Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, a 16-year-old girl, is believed to have been taken against her will and is in extreme danger.

Aguilar-Cruz was last seen at 14807 Danville Rd, Woodbridge, Virginia, around 1:40 a.m. Police say she was likely abducted by Roberto Medrano Segovia, a 21-year-old man.

Aguilar-Cruz is 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and long, straight, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white and purple long sleeved shirt and jeans with a light color jacket. She has braces, was wearing a gold watch and has pierced ears.

Segovia is believed to be wearing a black V-neck and jeans with white Nikes.

The suspect may be traveling in a dark Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback, police say.

Aguilar-Cruz was attending a party with the suspect before she went missing. At some point during the party, Aguilar-Cruz and the suspect got into an argument and separated. Later on, she exited the home and witnesses saw her being forced into the car by the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or state police at 1-800-822-4453.

More information can be found on the Virginia Amber Alert website.

Below is a map of the area where police say she was last seen.

