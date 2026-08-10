Prince George’s Co. council demands nonprofit return $134K in taxpayer money that was moved to personal account

The Prince George’s County Council has demanded that an Upper Marlboro-based nonprofit return at least $134,000 in taxpayer money.

The Prince George’s County Council has demanded that an Upper Marlboro-based nonprofit return at least $134,000 in taxpayer money.

The call follows a recent audit of the organization, Judge Me Now Literacy & STEAM Resources, that found the funds were transferred to a personal bank account over several months in 2024.

The organization received more than $341,000 in county funding between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024, according to the audit, which was released in early August. The funding accounted for the majority of the organization’s revenue during that period.

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