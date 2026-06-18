An upcoming development aims to transform Largo into a destination point

Prince George’s County leaders and project developers announced an upcoming development they hope will add more bustle to the Largo area and the Blue Line corridor.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, leaders and project developers announced an upcoming development they hope will add more bustle to the Largo area and the Blue Line corridor.

“We are very excited, honestly, about all of the momentum around Prince George’s County,” County Executive Aisha Braveboy said.

At the announcement, developers said The Promenade at Lottsford is a $340 million project that will bring housing, retail and gathering spaces near the Largo Metro station.

Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures is one of the developers of the Promenade, “which will include 763 units of workforce housing, 44,000 square feet of elevated retail,” he said at Thursday’s event.

“The promenade will create more than 800 construction jobs and bring more than 150 permanent jobs to Downtown Largo,” Karim added.

Carri Robinson of Bright Horizon Ventures is Karim’s development partner. In addition to the hundreds of residential units, Robinson said there will be “5,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed public gathering space that will help establish the vibrant, walkable downtown district this community has long envisioned.”

Representatives from Metro and the Maryland Department of Transportation said the venture fits with state and transit goals.

“This project also aligns with a Moore/Miller state plan to tackle the affordable housing shortage by promoting transit-oriented development and leveraging underutilized land near transit stations to bolster economic growth,” MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson said.

“And Gov. Moore’s Transit and Housing Opportunity Act that the General Assembly recently passed will further support this project,” Thompson added.

And Metro said the new riders this destination will attract is what they’d like to see.

“We share Prince George’s County’s vision of a vibrant Blue Line corridor,” Katie Cristol, with Metro’s Government Relations office, said.

“We welcome the increased ridership that will come with the enhanced development near Blue Line stations, as well as across our system,” Cristol said.

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