DC nonprofit reels after theft of food tokens worth $7,500

Roughly $7,500 worth of food tokens was stolen from a nonprofit employee’s car on Sunday in Hyattsville, Maryland, according to the D.C.-based organization.

Roughly $7,500 worth of food tokens was stolen from a nonprofit employee’s car on Sunday in Hyattsville, Maryland, according to the D.C.-based organization.

Breadcoin, inspired by cryptocurrency Bitcoin, provides people in need with tokens that can be exchanged like money at 100 participating local restaurants and food vendors. The nonprofit then collects the tokens and pays the vendor.

It’s a way of letting people without access to a kitchen eat with dignity, according to Breadcoin.

But Breadcoin finds itself in need, following the theft on Sunday morning when a car belonging to one of its employees was broken into, according to its CEO.

“(The employee) had just picked up the coins over the course of the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, and his vehicle was broken into,” Breadcoin CEO Scott Borger told WTOP. “He had roughly 2,400 Breadcoins in his car. So that’s about $7,500 in food value that was taken.”

Breadcoin tokens aren’t like gift cards or vouchers. There’s no serial number to activate or cancel them, and the tokens can be used over and over again. Like real coins, whoever has them, can spend them.

Borger said he believes the thief may not know what it is they stole.

Prince George’s County police told WTOP they are investigating the incident.

The community has been quick to support Breadcoin.

“We’ve seen people be able to express support, express their willingness to keep their eyes out and the willingness to donate to be able to put more coins into the community,” Borger said. “So all of those, are the community showing up for each other, which they’ve done for the last decade that Breadcoin has been around.”

If you’d like more information on Breadcoin or want to find out how you can help, visit its website.

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