With rash of air bag thefts, Laurel police ask for public’s help

After more than 20 recent overnight air bag thefts, police in Laurel, Maryland, are asking residents for help.

After more than 20 recent overnight air bag thefts, police in Laurel, Maryland, are asking residents for help.

Police are asking residents to review doorbell or home security camera footage from evening, overnight or early morning hours, looking for any suspicious people or vehicles and to share the video with investigators.

“Any footage provided will be used solely for investigative purposes by the LPD,” according to a news release from the department.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates about 50,000 air bags are stolen each year in the U.S., representing losses of more than $50 million annually.

Air bags retail for between $400 and $1,000, but typically resell on the black market for under $250.

According to the Laurel Police Department, reports of stolen air bags have been primarily in the Old Town parts of Laurel:

15000 block of Haynes Road

200 block of 11th Street

1100 block of Snowden Place

6100 block of Prince George Street

700 block of Park Avenue

900 block of Nichols Drive

500 block of 9th Street

700 and 300 blocks of Laurel Avenue

900 and 1000 blocks of Phillip Powers Drive

14200 block of West Side Boulevard

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video potentially related to this case to upload it to the police department’s evidence submission portal.

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