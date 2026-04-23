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With rash of air bag thefts, Laurel police ask for public’s help

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 23, 2026, 12:35 PM

After more than 20 recent overnight air bag thefts, police in Laurel, Maryland, are asking residents for help.

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Police are asking residents to review doorbell or home security camera footage from evening, overnight or early morning hours, looking for any suspicious people or vehicles and to share the video with investigators.

“Any footage provided will be used solely for investigative purposes by the LPD,” according to a news release from the department.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates about 50,000 air bags are stolen each year in the U.S., representing losses of more than $50 million annually.

Air bags retail for between $400 and $1,000, but typically resell on the black market for under $250.

According to the Laurel Police Department, reports of stolen air bags have been primarily in the Old Town parts of Laurel:
  • 15000 block of Haynes Road
  • 200 block of 11th Street
  • 1100 block of Snowden Place
  • 6100 block of Prince George Street
  • 700 block of Park Avenue
  • 900 block of Nichols Drive
  • 500 block of 9th Street
  • 700 and 300 blocks of Laurel Avenue
  • 900 and 1000 blocks of Phillip Powers Drive
  • 14200 block of West Side Boulevard

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video potentially related to this case to upload it to the police department’s evidence submission portal.

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Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

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