What Prince George’s Co. doesn’t want at the Six Flags site

It's not all fun and games when you're trying to figure out what to do with a massive amusement park site in Prince George's County.

It’s not all fun and games when you’re trying to figure out what to do with a massive amusement park site in Prince George’s County.

The Maryland county is testing the waters, so to speak, after an investment group that includes NBA All-Star and D.C.-area native Kevin Durant agreed to buy the Six Flags property.

Speaking with WTOP, County Executive Aisha Braveboy made it clear what they didn’t want to see on the 515-acre parcel.

“I think the county doesn’t want to see just another housing development,” Braveboy told WTOP. “We want to create another destination area in Prince George’s County, a place where our residents can go and enjoy as well as visitors from abroad.”

So what might that include?

“We’re looking at creating a commercial destination area with restaurants and shops and hotels and other venues that will bring a tourist as well as serve the citizens here.”

Braveboy said she sees this as a chance to “elevate” the shopping and dining experience in the area.

“This is going to be what our residents have been looking for in terms of being able to live, work and then play and recreate and enjoy their time right here in Prince George’s County,” she said.

The announcement of the new owners is still fresh, so Braveboy said it will be six to eight months before they can get feedback from the community.

“We’ll have a better idea of what the community wants, and then we can lay out a schedule, but I would hope that within the next … 12 to 18 months, that we have a real solid plan and that we’re on our way to getting approvals for any zoning changes that need to occur, as well as beginning construction,” Braveboy said.

“Give it a little time.”

At-Large Council member Wala Blegay told WTOP that “what I have heard from meeting with the surrounding communities is that there was a grave, grave, grave concern about making sure that it doesn’t come into a bunch of housing.”

“They are looking at entertainment destination and making sure that it becomes almost like its own village that will attract people.”

Economic development, Blegay said, is a key interest.

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