Partnership aims to provide more access to independence for those living with disabilities

The Arc Prince George’s County and Uber are teaming up to provide free rides to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities when they need them.

Life can be challenging when you’re living with a disability, and the lack of transportation options can be an added frustration.

People with disabilities might not be able to drive for whatever reason, but they don’t want that to stop them from living life either.

A new partnership between a Maryland nonprofit and a popular rideshare company is trying to eliminate that speed bump to independence.

This week The Arc Prince George’s County and Uber announced they’re teaming up to provide free rides to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities when they need them.

“They certainly have challenges with transportation and ultimately, freedom and access to get where they need to be — whether it’s medical appointments, work, job interviews, all that sort of thing,” Rob Malone, the nonprofit’s CEO, said. “Transportation happens to be a critical social determinant of health and independence.”

Those who need transportation can either call The Arc and have the nonprofit set up the ride with Uber, or they can get a code from The Arc that they can plug into their phone to order the ride themselves.

“There are not enough transportation resources,” Malone said. “We have people who are not getting to important activities, events, employment, health care appointments.”

This partnership builds on top of the services provided by Metro Access and The Arc Prince George’s County, which has about 80 vehicles that help transport people around the region to get them to those places.

“The supply of Uber drivers, as you can imagine, is way larger than probably what Metro Access can supply, in terms of our need here in Prince George’s County, and The Arc Prince George’s County,” Malone said. “So it is a great addition.”

In a statement, Uber’s LaVita Gardner said, “Transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to living a full life,” and that this partnership aims to help more people “move freely and access their everyday needs.”

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