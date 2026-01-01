Man charged in death of his infant son in Prince George’s County

A man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his four-month-old son in Prince George's County, Maryland, last weekend.

Khalil Brooks-Clarke, 24, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with first- and second-degree child abuse following the death of his infant son, Kairo Brooks, on Dec. 27, according to a news release.

Around 12:40 a.m., police were called to the 5400 block of Morris Avenue about an unconscious infant in an apartment. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

“Tragically, in many cases like this, there is never an opportunity for intervention by police or other services before it is too late. Infants and children, like Kairo, are among the most vulnerable members of our community and rely entirely on others for their safety and care,” George Nader, chief of Prince George’s County police, said in a statement.

The initial investigation revealed that Brooks-Clarke was the only caregiver with the baby when he was injured.

“Victims of domestic violence, regardless of age, are often unable to speak for themselves,” Nader said. “When victims cannot speak, we must speak for them.”

Brooks-Clarke is being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to dial 301-516-2512, or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place: