Maryland woman charged in death of infant child

A 24-year-old Maryland woman was arrested and is facing charges with the murder of her infant child in Cecil County.

A 24-year-old Maryland woman was arrested and is facing charges with the murder of her infant child in Cecil County.

Destiny Faith Chiveral, of Charlestown, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse, according to Maryland State Police.

On Dec. 4, just after 9 a.m., authorities responded to a 911 call in the unit-block of Leedle Circle in Rising Sun, Maryland. When they arrived, they pronounced a five-week-old infant dead at the scene, the police said.

State police investigators conducted and executed search warrants for Chiveral, her phone and two residences in connection with her.

Police said that evidence found is what led to the arrest and charges against Chiveral.

She is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the infant child was found dead:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.