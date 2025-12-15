Man charged with fatally shooting his mother in their Prince George’s Co. home

A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with fatally shooting his mother in their Temple Hills, Maryland home.

Adia Lipscomb Mingo, 45, was found by officers just before 9 a.m. Thursday in her home in the 6900 block of Westchester Court after a reported shooting. According to a news release from the Prince George’s County Police Department, Mingo was found “suffering from trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damari Lipscomb, 24, is charged in his mother’s death.

He was found by police in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said their investigation suggests Damari shot his mother in connection with an ongoing dispute.

He will remain in Pennsylvania while he awaits extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or by contacting Crime Solvers online.

