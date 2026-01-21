Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » DC man indicted in…

DC man indicted in Bladensburg birthday party hit-and-run that killed 1, injured 8 kids

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 21, 2026, 6:44 PM

A D.C. man was indicted Wednesday on 36 charges related to an October incident in which a vehicle plowed into a child’s birthday party, killing a woman and injuring more than a dozen people.

Sunday Joseph, 66, is accused of reversing his vehicle into the front yard of a home in Bladensburg, Maryland, where a child’s birthday party was being held inside a tent.

Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, 31, was killed and 13 others were injured, eight of them children.

Joseph ran from the scene of the crash and was arrested the next day, according to prosecutors.

“A celebration meant for joy and family turned into a scene of devastation, leaving one woman dead and many others injured, including children,” State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in October.

He’s charged with grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, three counts of hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury, 11 counts of failure to return and remain at the scene of a crash, and 11 counts of reckless driving.

The most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Joseph is being held without bond and is expected back in court for a trial on Jan. 30.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up