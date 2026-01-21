DC man indicted in Bladensburg birthday party hit-and-run that killed 1, injured 8 kids

A D.C. man was indicted Wednesday on 36 charges related to an October incident in which a vehicle plowed into a child's birthday party, killing a woman and injuring more than a dozen people.

Sunday Joseph, 66, is accused of reversing his vehicle into the front yard of a home in Bladensburg, Maryland, where a child’s birthday party was being held inside a tent.

Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, 31, was killed and 13 others were injured, eight of them children.

Joseph ran from the scene of the crash and was arrested the next day, according to prosecutors.

“A celebration meant for joy and family turned into a scene of devastation, leaving one woman dead and many others injured, including children,” State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in October.

He’s charged with grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, three counts of hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury, 11 counts of failure to return and remain at the scene of a crash, and 11 counts of reckless driving.

The most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Joseph is being held without bond and is expected back in court for a trial on Jan. 30.

