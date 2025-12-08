Prince George’s County offers free in-home assistance to some new mothers

A program in Prince George's County, Maryland, is rolling out next month with the goal of making life easier for new mothers — a focus of new county council chair Krystal Oriadha.

Prince George's County Council Chair Krystal Oriadha (second from left) stands with those working to support the county's new Mother's First Initiative.(WTOP/John Domen)

The Mother’s First Initiative will launch in January, featuring meetups and other community building events to provide support for new moms. As part of the initiative, 1,000 new mothers (from pregnant women to those with a child up to 3 years old) living in District 7 will also receive free in-home services.

“That could look like helping them fold clothes or wash dishes — come into their home and give them a few hours of just help. Because we know that some families don’t have that village where they can call on grandma and aunties and they can drop everything and be there,” Oriadha said.

The nonprofits, including Community on the Frontlines and Nu Momish, are supporting the initiative.

“Not only will they get on-demand, tangible in-home support and extended resources, but also a virtual community for almost the entire year,” Gilly Shaw, founder and executive director of Nu Momish, said. “They can plug in with lactation specialists, doulas, mental health support, child support and also autism resources for their children as well.”

Shaw also said there’s a conference in the works to connect hundreds of Prince George’s County moms to maternal health workers and community leaders.

It’s the kind of community support that Tash Waller, of Bladensburg, said she travels to Baltimore for on a regular basis.

“She really helped me a lot, because it took a lot of stress off of not knowing what to do,” said Waller, who tried to talk while her 2-year-old daughter wiggled around. “Prince George’s County, we don’t have somebody like that. We don’t have an organization like that. And I feel like we really need it.”

Waller, who was born and raised in the county, said the community support Nu Momish provided her from Baltimore has led her to consider moving there.

“But I really want to stay here,” she said.

Moms can join a waiting list for services or register for events through the initiative by visiting its website. The initiative, including the in-home assistance, is set to launch later in January.

