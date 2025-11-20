Hyattsville police officer charged with rape, sexual abuse of child

Cpl. Jonathan Monge was named in the criminal indictment, according to a press release from the Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson's office.

A Hyattsville Police Department corporal was arrested and charged Thursday after a Maryland grand jury indictment accused him of raping and sexually abusing a child.

Cpl. Jonathan Monge has been charged with sexual abuse against a minor, second-degree rape and sex offense in the third and fourth degree, according to a news release from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson’s office.

Because of the age of the person who Monge is accused of abusing, and the sensitive nature of the allegations, Jackson’s office said no further information would be made immediately available.

According to a news release from the City of Hyattsville Police Department, Monge was indicted on Tuesday.

“The Department takes these charges extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County,” a statement from the police department reads. “The Hyattsville Police Department is also conducting a separate internal administrative investigation.”

Monge has been a member of the Hyattsville Police Department for five years and has been placed on administrative leave without pay, police officials said.

The police department said the investigation is active and ongoing.

