Prince George’s Co. man charged with attempted murder in stabbing, carjacking of elderly woman

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 3, 2023, 1:14 PM

The man who police say followed an elderly woman into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, business earlier this week, stabbed her multiple times and then stole her car has been charged with attempted murder.

In addition to first- and second-degree attempted murder charges, 30-year-old James Minor, of Clinton, Maryland, is also charged with auto theft and other offenses.

In an update Friday, police said they are still investigating the motive for the attack but, so far, it does not appear Minor and the woman knew each other.

Earlier this week, police described it as a “random crime.”

The attack took place Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. on Temple Hill Road, near Allentown, as the woman was entering a business.

Police said Minor approached her, stabbed her, then snatched the keys to her car.

According to authorities, the attacker stole the woman’s car before abandoning it nearby.

The woman who was stabbed remains in stable condition after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t said what evidence links Minor to the attack. But earlier this week, they circulated a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video.

Minor is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said.

