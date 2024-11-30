Prince George’s Co. man facing attempted murder charges in connection with Md. home invasion

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that took place in Great Mills on Friday, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home the 45000 block of Military Lane shortly after 8:21 p.m., when a resident called 911 to report that a man was trying to force his way inside, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. During the 911 call, deputies heard a “loud disturbance” as the suspect forcibly gained entry into the home.

When they arrived at the home, deputies said the suspect, 38-year-old Robert Eric Hyatt Jr. of Fort Washington, surrendered without incident. Hyatt was armed with “a 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, and a large knife, and he was wearing body armor,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

On the balcony, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a head laceration. He was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, via the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Hyatt is facing a total of 10 charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. He is in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division is on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Detective Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or via email.

