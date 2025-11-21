Elementary school student struck by car in Bowie

An elementary school student was hit by a car while walking home from school in Bowie on Friday.

A young boy from Tulip Grove Elementary was hit while walking home near the intersection of Terra and Traymore Lanes.(WTOP/John Domen) A young boy from Tulip Grove Elementary was hit while walking home near the intersection of Terra and Traymore Lanes.(WTOP/John Domen) An elementary school student was struck by a car while walking home from school in Bowie on Friday.

The young boy from Tulip Grove Elementary was walking home near the intersection of Terra and Traymore Lanes.

The child was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

There’s no crosswalk at the intersection the child was trying to cross.

In a letter home to families, Principal Daleisha Myers asked parents to “discuss safety precautions with your child,” including looking both ways before crossing the street and avoiding distractions while in traffic.

“We would also like to take this moment to remind all families to please drive slowly and carefully through the community, especially during pick-up and drop-off times,” Myers wrote.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The county introduced stop sign cameras around the region earlier this year in hopes to keep pedestrians safe in areas where there’s busy road traffic.

Before installing the cameras, some municipalities reported drivers would blow through stop signs without coming to a complete stop roughly 80% of the time, or more. The program gained momentum in the county after two kids were struck and killed while trying to cross the street on their walk to school in Riverdale in 2023.

