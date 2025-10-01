1 shot near High Point High School in Beltsville, prompting temporary lockdown

One person was shot Friday afternoon High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, prompting a lockdown at the school, according to police.

The shooting did not happen on school grounds, Prince George’s County police said in a post on X, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near Powder Mill and Cherry Hill roads. One person was injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

