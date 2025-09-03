Body found off Route 50 in Md. ‘similar’ to that of missing young woman from Prince George’s Co.

A body found in Maryland on Sunday has similar characteristics to a missing young woman from Prince George's County, according to police, who emphasized Wednesday they have not yet confirmed it is her body.

Dacara Thompson, 19, was last seen Aug. 22 and reported missing the next day. Police found her vehicle in Hyattsville on Aug. 24, and have since been combing through surveillance footage and cellphone data in an attempt to find her, Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader said.

On Sunday, Maryland State Police were called about a disabled vehicle near Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, according to a news release from the department. When state troopers arrived to investigate the vehicle, they found a body lying in the grass off the highway.

Maryland State Police notified Prince George’s County officers about the body’s “potential connection” to the missing persons report.

“The characteristics were similar,” Nader said. “We have not yet confirmed that this is the missing, I want to make that very clear. At this point, there has not been a confirmation, but the characteristics are similar, so we’re exploring that.”

The vehicle found in Annapolis doesn’t belong to Thompson and isn’t related to the missing person investigation.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference Wednesday that county officials have remained in constant contact with Thompson’s family.

“Nineteen years old, Dacara is 19 years old. And so, even though, technically, she’s an adult, she’s someone’s child — someone’s baby,” Braveboy said. “Our heart goes out to her entire family, and we will, again, continue to work diligently to bring some resolution and information to her family, as well as to the public.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 866-411-TIPS.

