False report of shooting at UMD campus is latest hit to colleges across US

As many as 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. have been targets of active shooter reports that turned out to be false.

On Tuesday morning, the University of Maryland joined that group.

According to Lt. Rosanne Hoaas, public information officer with the University of Maryland Campus Police, the department was notified by Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications that there was a report of an active shooter near McKeldin Library around 4:15 a.m.

“We were not seeing any evidence that verified what was called in initially and then relayed to us,” Hoaas told WTOP.

She said an officer that was already patrolling that area found no activity, and it was quickly determined the incident was like many at campuses across the country — false.

Hoaas urged students and staff on campus to become familiar with how to access public safety information on campus, from making sure they’re signed up to the U.Md. Alert system to having the U.Md. Guardian App on their phones.

If and when an emergency takes place, she said it’s important to “remain as calm as you can. And the important thing is to get yourself to safety, and once you’re in that safe location, to let authorities know.”

Hoaas said no one should hesitate to call the police on campus.

“We’re here 24/7, 365, so you can call us in the middle of the night. Someone’s going to pick up that phone and we’re going to respond accordingly,” Hoaas said.

The university has shared its safety resources available to the school community online.

