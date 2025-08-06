‘There’s no time to waste’: Prince George’s County executive on what’s next for Northwest Stadium site

Leaders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, know they need to start planning for a future without Washington Commanders football on the land where Northwest Stadium sits.

The D.C. Council still has one more vote before the deal to bring the Washington Commanders back to the city is done. But at this point, leaders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, know they need to start planning for a future without football on the land where Northwest Stadium sits right now.

It’s important to remember the roughly 200 acres of land including and surrounding the stadium is still owned by the team. Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the county is working with the Commanders on what’s next, implying the organization’s owners plan to keep control of the land even after moving to D.C.

“From what I have been told, and we’ve had numerous conversations, they are committed to staying in Prince George’s County, to jointly working together to develop that site,” Braveboy said. “I hold them to their word, I see them there for the long run in the future, developing a site where we can all be proud of.”

The organization’s goal is to be playing football not far from the banks of the Anacostia River again in the year 2030, giving the county and the residents who live near the stadium plenty of time to consider what the next chapter might look like.

Braveboy said the property needs to be something that generates tax revenue throughout the year, versus the impact an NFL season has on county coffers right now.

“It’s right between two very important Metro stations, Morgan Boulevard and Largo,” she said. “So there’s a lot of development potential there, a lot of interest there, over 200 acres of property that we are going to make a destination here in Prince George’s County.”

Sometimes, it can take years to demolish a stadium as large as the one the Commanders play in, but Braveboy said the county doesn’t plan to wait for that to happen before getting to work. Since the stadium itself only occupies some of the roughly 200 acres of land, and is otherwise surrounded by lots and lots of concrete and pavement, she argued there are places where work can begin even while the stadium still waits to be demolished.

“I believe we’ll have something to announce before the end of the year,” Braveboy said. “We are moving quick. There’s no time to waste.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.