DC Council set to take 1st vote on Commanders stadium deal

The D.C. Council is expected to take its first of two votes on the $3.7 billion dollar RFK redevelopment project Friday.

The council is expected to consider 10 amendments before holdings its vote on the project, WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported from the Wilson Building.

The deal would bring the Washington Commanders back to D.C., fulfilling a major goal for Mayor Muriel Bowser who has long advocated for the team’s return.

But some council members have expressed concerns about details of the proposal and advocated for stronger labor protections.

But ahead of the vote, leaders of local labor unions came to a deal with the Commanders and threw their support behind the project, according to a news release from the unions.

In a social media post, Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker called the labor agreement a “victory for the workers who keep our city running,” and said it makes a commitment to union jobs both during and after the construction of the stadium.

Parker said it will require that 51% of the workers involved in the mixed-use development be District residents.

The vote on the RFK redevelopment project comes after a marathon public hearing Tuesday, during which more than 140 people spoke to the council, some in support of the project, some against it, with others calling for significant changes to the terms of the deal.

The vote also follows an at-times heated hearing Wednesday, during which Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders made their case for approval directly to the members of the council.

At-Large Council member Robert White seemed on the fence about the deal Wednesday. On Thursday, he told WTOP that without some significant changes, the vote will not be there to move forward.

“The way that things are looking right now, there will be a lot of amendments tomorrow, and if the bill went up for a vote right now it would not pass,” White said.

On Wednesday, Bowser said she believed the votes are there for the deal to proceed. Due to the nature of the deal, which includes tax abatements, a supermajority of the council — or eight council members — need to vote ‘yes’ for things to move forward.

Bowser said while she believes there are “enough” votes there, she did admit there was still work to do.

“It’s not over until it’s over. And I want to make sure that I’m following up with following up with all the members to make sure we are where we need to be,” Bowser said.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson also said he felt the votes are there for the deal to move forward.

White and other council members have expressed concern about the speed of the plan, which was first announced by the mayor in April.

White expressed concerns about residents in Ward 7 being priced out and that was also a concern expressed by other council members, including Ward 4’s Janeese Lewis George.

Ahead of the agreement between the team and labor union leaders, White said the amendments that will be presented Friday will address issues including labor protections, house stabilization to protect current residents from being priced out of the area, and environmental regulations to protect the Anacostia River. He said members will also deal with taxing personal seat licenses, a charge that gives a fan the right to purchase season tickets.

The team told the council the money from those licenses would be matched by the team and go into a stadium fund, which is paying for the construction of the stadium.

Several members of the council have expressed their support for the project, among them Ward 2’s Brooke Pinto, Ward 7’s Wendell Felder and At-Large Council members Anita Bonds and Kenyan McDuffie.

“I’m proud to stand in support of the redevelopment of the RFK site and bring the Washington Commanders back home, where they rightfully belong,” McDuffie said Wednesday.

Bonds called the deal the kind of bold step the city needs.

“Let’s bring the Commanders home and make this a project all Washingtonians can be proud of,” Bonds said Wednesday.

Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen and Ward 1‘s Brianne Nadeau have been among those critical of the bill from the day it was presented, due in part to the more than $1 billion in taxpayer money that would be spent on the development.

In an email on Thursday, Nadeau said she will vote “no” on the deal.

“I have opposed, from the start, the use of taxpayer dollars to support a stadium for a private organization, owned by billionaires, that will make them ‘more than a billion.’ The more the deal is analyzed, the more resolved I am in my position,” Nadeau wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, Parker indicated on Facebook that he has not yet seen a deal he can support, and likened the situation to the Washington Commanders’ ongoing talks on a contract extension for wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“Some people say he’s asking for too much, and the Commanders, to their credit, want to make sure they get the best deal possible. It’s the same thing I’m doing. It’s the same thing my colleagues are doing. We want the very best deal for D.C., and that is what we have to have before tomorrow’s vote,” Parker said.

