Now, after the D.C. Council advanced the $3.7 billion RFK redevelopment project, the Commanders are closer to coming back to the District. How do the people it will affect most feel?

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Do those living by RFK Stadium want the Commanders as neighbors?

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Burgundy and Gold played their last game at RFK Stadium.

Now, after the D.C. Council advanced the $3.7 billion RFK redevelopment project, the Commanders are closer to coming back to the District.

While a lot of fans are excited about the possibility, what about the people it will affect most?

WTOP went to East Capitol Street in Southeast D.C. to find out if those living near RFK Stadium want the Washington Commanders as neighbors.

Jamal Lee was playing with his dog in the grassy area outside the D.C. Armory and in front of RFK Stadium. He told WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander that the Commanders’ return is keeping him from leaving the neighborhood.

Someone who is not as excited is Fantasia Graham. The working mother is concerned about the new stadium’s effect on the cost of living in the neighborhood and its impact on traffic, especially when she works on Sundays during game days.

Graham admits that she will take her son, who is a huge Commanders fan, to games.

While only living in D.C. for six months, North Carolina native Andrew Rice is excited that his apartment is only a mile and a half from RFK Stadium, the site of the future new home for the Commanders.

Rice believes that along with new restaurants and stores, the stadium will cause improvements to the nearby Stadium-Armory Metro station.

While most who live only blocks away from Washington’s former stadium would be thrilled to see them spank their biggest rivals, like they did at the final game at RFK Stadium, Dara Tillary does not.

The lifelong Washingtonian believes the Commanders’ return to D.C. will be great for the neighborhood, but she’s most excited to see her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, play in person.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.