Prince George’s Co. police want help catching person planting explosive devices

The person is dressed in black pants and wearing a unique jacket from the "Members Only" brand with red letters that say "Tom and Jerry" and a cartoon bulldog with a caption that reads "1 bad boy." The video shows a person carrying what appears to be Molotov cocktails and placing them at the base of a flagpole and in a mailbox. Officials held a news conference on Aug. 27, 2025, to ask for the public's help in locating a suspect. Officials in Prince George's County said it has happened three times over the past "few months." They did not want to be specific about dates and times for fear of compromising the investigation.

Over the course of the last few months, someone has allegedly been placing incendiary devices on the property of Fire Station 805 in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Officials in Prince George’s County said it has happened three times over the past few months. They did not specify dates and times for fear of compromising the investigation.

During a news conference Wednesday, police, along with officials from the Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Department, the Capitol Heights Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, released information, including a video that officials said shows a suspect committing the crimes on Aug. 13.

The video shows a person carrying what appears to be Molotov cocktails and placing them at the base of a flagpole and in a mailbox.

He’s dressed in black pants and wearing a unique jacket from the “Members Only” brand with red letters that say “Tom and Jerry” and a cartoon bulldog with a caption that reads “1 bad boy.”

“We were very fortunate to get very, very good pictures and video of the suspect,” said Assistant Fire Chief Carroll Spriggs. “And so now, we have a great opportunity to get that person in and to question him.”

There have been no other such incidents at any other county fire stations, and Spriggs believes the Capitol Heights station is being specifically targeted in order to intimidate the personnel there.

No one has been injured from the devices.

Officials are particularly interested in catching the suspect because the areas in which the devices have placed are accessible by the public. Schools are located nearby, and there is concern a child might come in contact with one of the devices.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers online, the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call 866-411-8477.

