32 people rescued from ride at Six Flags in Prince George’s Co.

Thirty-two people on a ride at Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Maryland, were rescued Saturday afternoon after a ride malfunctioned.

Crews from Prince George's County Fire and Rescue respond to 32 people stuck on a ride at Six Flags America in Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)

Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said that the riders became stuck around 3:25 p.m. at the park in Bowie.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the fire department said that all riders were rescued safely from the ride.

A fire and rescue official said one person who was transported to a hospital was dealing with a medical issue “unrelated to the rescue.”

Injuries to that person were said to be serious, but not life-threatening. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor announced earlier this year that they will be closing in November.

