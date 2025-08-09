Man charged in connection with shooting death of mother’s boyfriend in Accokeek

A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his mother's boyfriend in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday.

A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday.

Authorities charged Clarence Green Jr., 24, with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Garrett Jr., 38.

Police said around midnight they went to the 16000 block of Caribbean Way, just off route 210, in Accokeek, about a shooting that occurred.

Upon arrival, they found Garrett with multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Police investigators learned there was an ongoing dispute between Green and Garrett — which lead to the shooting at the home in which they both lived.

Green is being held without bond in the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 301-516-2512, or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the location where the shooting took place:

