Teen charged with murder in Prince George’s Co. man’s death, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Tuesday night, according to police.

The teen was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Leo Addison, 39, of Largo, police said in a news release.

Around 10:30 p.m., a sergeant who was in the area of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road heard a gunshot. The sergeant saw the teen fire a handgun and try to flee from a gas station parking lot before apprehending him, police said.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives said the shooting happened during an argument between Addison and the teen, who did not know each other before the incident.

Addison was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The teen, who was not publicly identified by police, is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police have asked anyone with information in this case to call a homicide unit detective at 301-516-2512 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

