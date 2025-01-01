DC man indicted on murder charge in killing of Prince George’s Co. community activist

A D.C. man accused of fatally shooting a community activist after an argument outside a Prince George's County, Maryland, restaurant has been indicted on a murder charge.

Cornelius McDonald, a well-known community leader in the D.C. area, was shot and killed outside Jasper's Restaurant in the Lake Arbor section of Prince George's County, Maryland, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Courtesy Instagram/Stay Solid) Cornelius McDonald, a well-known community leader in the D.C. area, was shot and killed outside Jasper's Restaurant in the Lake Arbor section of Prince George's County, Maryland, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Courtesy Instagram/Stay Solid) A D.C. man accused of fatally shooting a community activist after an argument outside a Prince George’s County, Maryland, restaurant has been indicted on a murder charge.

Terrelle Bailey, 35, of Northwest, is accused of killing 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald, of Upper Marlboro, who’s well known in the D.C. region for his work bringing attention to mental health challenges faced by young people.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 30, outside Jasper’s Restaurant on Lottsford Road in the Lake Arbor section of Prince George’s County.

According to police, the two men were customers at the restaurant and got into an argument on the night of the shooting. They did not know each other previously.

Outside the restaurant, Bailey allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing McDonald.

In an interview with WTOP the day after the shooting, Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay praised McDonald for his activism, which included establishing “Stay Solid,” a nonprofit organization in Southeast D.C. that advocates for young adults’ mental health.

“Why? Why this guy?” Blegay said. “It makes it worse when you know it’s somebody in a community working against the very thing that they died from.”

Bailey was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder and other charges.

“This indictment against Mr. Bailey is the next step in our fight for justice for Mr. McDonald,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “Mr. McDonald gave so much to this community and our young people. It’s unfortunate that he was taken from us, but I have promised his family that we will hold the person who killed him accountable.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.