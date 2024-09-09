2 charged with murder after deadly shootout inside Prince George’s Co. laundromat

An 18-year-old man is dead and two suspects are facing charges after a shootout inside a Maryland laundromat Sunday evening, Prince George's County police said.

An 18-year-old man is dead and two people — including a teen — are facing charges after a shootout inside a Maryland laundromat Sunday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Two suspects are being charged in a triple shooting that happened inside a laundromat in Prince George's County, on Sept. 8, 2024. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) Two suspects are being charged in a triple shooting that happened inside a laundromat in Prince George's County, on Sept. 8, 2024. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) On Monday, Prince County’s County police identified the man who was killed as Anibal Suazo, 18, of Lothian, Maryland.

He was at the laundromat with his girlfriend, who was also wounded, according to the woman’s sister, Kenia Garcia.

One of the suspects was also shot, police said.

Two people are charged with first-degree murder in Suazo’s killing. They are Alex Delgado, 20, of Silver Spring, and a 17-year-old boy from New Carrollton, police said.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Edmonston around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Delgado and the teen targeted Suazo and came into the laundromat and physically assaulted him.

“During the assault, Delgado shot both victims. Suazo returned fire,” police said in a news release. Suazo was declared dead at the scene.

Delgado was wounded, as well as a woman inside the laundromat. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect left the scene in a car. Police tracked him with the help of a helicopter, and he was arrested and taken to the department of corrections.

Wounded woman’s sister in ‘complete shock’

Garcia told WTOP her sister was wounded during the shooting. She said the man who was fatally shot was in a relationship with her sister.

“The person that died here was actually my sister’s boyfriend,” Garcia said.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Nick Iannelli hears from the shooting victim's sister in Prince George's County.

While at the laundromat to retrieve her sister’s laundry left behind after the shooting, Garcia told WTOP her sister is in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery.

“We’re pulling through. It’s definitely not easy,” Garcia said.

One of her sister’s friends called Garcia to tell her about the shooting.

“It was just complete shock because my sister is very reserved,” Garcia said. “Bad timing, wrong place, I don’t — I don’t know.”

Investigation into shooting continues

Suazo and the suspects knew each other. Edmonston Police Chief Eric Beale told WTOP the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

Police found two weapons at the scene, and they’re investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported from Edmonston.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.