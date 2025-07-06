Teenage boy has critical injuries after near-drowning at community pool in Bowie

A teenage boy was rescued from nearly drowning in a community pool in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m., when Prince George’s County Fire and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Golf Course Drive in Bowie for reports of a near-drowning.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they said a 13-year-old boy was located “conscious and breathing.”

At 3:57pm PGFD units were dispatched to the 1300 blk of Golf Course Dr in Bowie for the report of a juvenile patient drowning in a community pool. On scene, crews located 13 yo male patient, conscious & breathing & transported him in critical condition. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 5, 2025

Fire and EMS said the teen was rescued from the water and given CPR by other nearby swimmers.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

