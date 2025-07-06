Live Radio
Teenage boy has critical injuries after near-drowning at community pool in Bowie

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 6, 2025, 6:09 AM

A teenage boy was rescued from nearly drowning in a community pool in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m., when Prince George’s County Fire and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Golf Course Drive in Bowie for reports of a near-drowning.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they said a 13-year-old boy was located “conscious and breathing.”

Fire and EMS said the teen was rescued from the water and given CPR by other nearby swimmers.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

See a map of the pool location below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

