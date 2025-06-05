Prince George’s Co. teachers’ union votes ‘no confidence’ in superintendent

Prince George's County's largest teachers' union has declared a vote of "no confidence" in Superintendent Millard House II, claiming House has done little to stem systemic problems within the school district.

In a statement, the Prince George’s County Educators Association said 75% of those surveyed “lacked confidence in the Superintendent’s leadership in academic direction, transportation and safety operations, and communication with educators.”

Donna Christy, president of the educators association, said attempts to work with House have been unsuccessful.

“The children of Prince George’s County cannot thrive in a system where the adults responsible for their education are unheard, unsupported and disrespected,” Christy said in the statement, which cited staffing shortages, payroll problems and delayed and inconsistent responses to bullying, harassment, and staff safety complaints.

House, who was appointed superintendent in 2023 by then-County Executive and current Sen. Angela Alsobrooks stood by the progress that’s been made during his tenure.

“For the last 23 months, I’ve focused on the work,” House told WUSA 9 in an interview. “The Class of 2024 graduation rate rose to 80%.”

House said the school system is attracting and retaining top teachers: “PGCPS now ranks among the top 20 school districts nationwide for nationally board-certified teachers.”

The union’s statement cited a growing reliance on conditionally licensed educators, but House said the system is adding fully-certified teachers.

“We have 97 educators who are earning certification and 27 are renewing,” House told WUSA9.

In January, House told the school board that budget challenges will likely result in cuts over a period of years.

“I’m proud of the work, thus far,” House told WUSA9. “It’s unfortunate that the politics can sometimes overshadow the positive work.”

