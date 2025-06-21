Live Radio
Md. trooper hit while investigating crash on Capital Beltway

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

June 21, 2025, 6:36 PM

A Maryland State Police vehicle after it was hit by a gray Tesla on the morning of Saturday, June 21, 2025. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

Maryland State Police said a trooper was hit while investigating a crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County on Saturday morning.

It took place just before 2:45 a.m., as authorities went to the area of the inner loop I-495 at Greenbelt Road about a report of a trooper-related crash.

An initial investigation revealed that the trooper was inside his marked patrol vehicle, doing a crash investigation, when a gray Tesla — driven by Teo Kim, 34, of Hanover — hit the back of the patrol vehicle that had activated all of its emergency lights, police said.

The trooper was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment and was released.

Authorities believe impairment could have contributed to the crash.

Police said that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Map of Maryland State Trooper crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

