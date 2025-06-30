Man arrested in shooting that injured Maryland celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in Laurel and faces several charges related to the shooting and robbery of a woman and Dorzon, a renowned chef who owns and operates two restaurants in Hyattsville.

Devin Spivey, 21, was arrested Friday at a home in Laurel, Maryland, and faces several charges related to the shooting and robbery of a woman and Dorzon, a renowned chef who owns and operates two restaurants in Hyattsville — Huncho House and 1123 by Chef Tobias.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024, in the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place, where Dorzon and a woman were returning home from dinner, according to Hyattsville police. Chief Jarod Towers said four suspects got out of a vehicle driven by a fifth suspect and opened fire on Dorzon and the woman, shooting off dozens of rounds.

Then, the group approached Dorzon and stole items from him, including an $80,000 Audemars Piguet watch, a $15,000 diamond necklace, an iPhone, an Apple watch and a black Louis Vuitton bag with $2,000 cash inside, according to charging documents.

Both Dorzon and the woman survived, but both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Following the shooting, Chief Towers called it a “tragic, heinous, violent offense.”

Spivey is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery and stalking.

According to charging documents, Spivey’s phone places him in the area where Dorzon was having dinner before the shooting and at the scene of the shooting, as well as in the location where the vehicle used in the shooting was abandoned.

In a post on Instagram, Dorzon said, “There’s no training for getting shot. No script for learning how to live with it. I’m still figuring out how to feel. Still learning how to breathe in this new version of my life.”

“But I’m still here. Still standing. Still cooking. Still chasing greatness. And I’m not stopping,” he added.

“This arrest is a crucial step toward justice for the victims and safety for our community,” Towers said in a news release on Monday. “Our officers worked tirelessly alongside our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend the suspect. We hope this provides some relief to the victims and everyone involved.”

Hyattsville police has not announced any other arrests in the case.

