Maryland chef competes on Food Network show

Some of the world's greatest chefs are competing in the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," including Maryland's own Tobias Dorzon.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Chef Tobias Dorzon from The Food Network discusses food, community and more

Some of the world’s greatest chefs are competing in the Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions,” including Maryland’s own Tobias Dorzon. He’s in the quarterfinals, or Great 8, and is one step closer to winning $150,000. He says the competition is beyond intense.

“Outside of the 100 cameras that’s overtop of you, they probably got five or six of them that are watching you close up. Then you look up and you actually see people in the crowd,” Dorzon said. “It’s fun. I love the thrill of pushing myself to the limit. I love it.”

He said you have to think on the fly while competing in the arena, and that’s building his confidence.

“I look at myself as a phenomenal chef,” he aid. “When I leave this earth, I plan on being one of the best that people talk about.”

Dorzon’s father is a West African chef who had a West African restaurant, so Dorzon said he grew up in the kitchen. After playing in the NFL, he decided to go to culinary school. He opened his Hyattsville restaurant Huncho House during the pandemic, and it’s become extremely popular. Dorzon still jumps into the kitchen a couple of days a week.

“Regardless of where I am, I’m always going to have that urge to want to cook and want to push out food,” he said. “I was in my restaurant yesterday. A lot of people couldn’t believe that I was in there because it was the first day we were open since the show aired on Sunday.”

In April, Dorzon is opening a new restaurant in the D.C. area serving West African-Asian fusion. It’s called 1123, which is his birthday.

“We’re just trying to get ready to open up for the for the summer, and bring this new dining experience where you can be able to get good music, good food, and amazing atmosphere,” he said.

Dorzon is also about to drop a knife collection and his own line of seasonings in May.

“The best decision I have made for my life was turning into a chef full time. That was like the best decision I could have ever made. It’s something that I wake up and do every day. It’s my getaway, it’s my peace, and it’s helped me be able to provide for my family.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.