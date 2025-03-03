Live Radio
Security guard charged with murder after shooting inside restaurant near U.Md.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 3, 2025, 2:33 PM

A security guard was charged with murder after a shooting inside a Prince George’s County, Maryland, restaurant Saturday night that left a man dead.

Murwanashyaka Francois, 54, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Ricardo Clemons Jr., according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

Police said they went to the restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard near the University of Maryland, College Park, at around 8:25 p.m. for a reported altercation. Upon arrival, they found Clemons Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Francois, who was a security guard at the restaurant, shot Clemons during the altercation, police said.

Francois is currently in custody at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 301-516-2512 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.

Map of the Prince George's County restaurant shooting
The approximate location of the shooting. (Courtesy Google Maps)

