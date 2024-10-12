Police: 2 men in custody after Prince George’s Co. Foot Locker shooting; 1 suspect still at large

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday at a Foot Locker footwear store in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say there's a third suspect who is still at large.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Branch Avenue shortly before 6 p.m., where they found 24-year-old Dominique Hodge, of D.C., with gunshot wounds — and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from the department.

Hodge was shopping in the store when she was shot; no other customers or employees were hurt.

Investigators are actively looking for the third suspect seen in this photo. Please share the image. pic.twitter.com/rnMnitNnqd — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 11, 2024

An officer who responded to the scene saw three men who matched suspect descriptions walking about a half-mile from the area of the shooting. He asked the group to stop, according to the release, but all three began to run. The officer was able to arrest 19-year-old Andres Rodriguez-Corona, of Waldorf, and found a handgun on him. Rodriguez-Corona is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Just before 11:30 p.m. the same night, police arrested a second suspect, 22-year-old Carl Sanders, of D.C., after a traffic stop in Temple Hills.

Law enforcement say they found two ghost guns — firearms without serial numbers — in Sanders’ car. He faces multiple firearms offenses

Police believe the suspects targeted Hodge in the store, according to a preliminary investigation, but detectives are still trying to piece together a motive.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 to speak with a homicide detective.

