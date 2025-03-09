Child killed after driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into 4 vehicles in Prince George’s Co.

A child was killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday night after officials say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed into four cars in Capitol Heights.

The incident started in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike around 6:25 p.m., where an officer with the District Heights Police Department tried to stop the driver of an Infiniti SUV, according to a news release from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

After initially stopping for the officer, the driver then fled the scene driving onto Addison Road South, according to the news release. More Prince George's Co. news 1 adult dead, 4 children critically injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

Another officer from the District Heights Police Department and a Capitol Heights police officer then saw the Infiniti SUV that was described over the radio from the officer that first initiated the traffic stop. Those officers attempted to stop the driver on Addison Road South, the release said.

Shortly after the police officers tried to stop the Infiniti, the driver crashed into four other vehicles in the 1200 block of Addison Road South.

A child in one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, the release said. A woman who was in the same car with the child was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said people inside the other vehicles involved in the crash had minor injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti SUV was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division said it is investigating the actions of the officers who were “equipped with body-worn camera.” It said investigators will also review dash camera footage from two police vehicles on the scene.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the independent investigations division at 410-576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

