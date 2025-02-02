Carjacking suspect killed crossing I-495 after fleeing Maryland police, AG’s office says

A woman linked to a Maryland carjacking died late Saturday after being fatally hit by two cars on Interstate 495 while trying to flee police.

A woman linked to a Maryland carjacking died late Saturday after being hit by two cars on Interstate 495 while trying to flee police in Prince George’s County, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Early findings indicate the fatal collision unfolded on Feb. 1 after police came upon a car at around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to a news release from the state attorney general’s office.

The unidentified woman got into the car and managed to drive off, prompting a multiagency response from officers with Prince George’s County police, Forest Heights police and Edmonston police.

Efforts by police to stop the car proved unsuccessful, with the woman eventually crashing the vehicle in the parking lot of an Oxon Hill business.

Investigators said the women tried to get away from police by crossing the Beltway on foot but was fatally struck by two cars. She was later pronounced dead on the scene. Drivers of the vehicles that struck the woman remained at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is being handled by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police crash team.

