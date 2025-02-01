Live Radio
1 adult dead, 4 children critically injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 16, 2025, 4:20 PM

One adult is dead and four children are critically injured following a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on the Suitland Parkway Sunday, police say.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. when a vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway in the area of Suitland Road, according to U.S. Park Police.

The adult was pronounced dead on the scene and four “pediatric patients” were transported to the hospital via medevac in critical condition, according to police.

WTOP Traffic reports the roadway has reopened. Earlier, all lanes of the Suitland Parkway were closed between Meadowview Road and Suitland Road, according to U.S. Park Police.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest. 

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

