1 adult dead, 4 children critically injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

One adult is dead and four children are critically injured following a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on the Suitland Parkway Sunday, police say.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. when a vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway in the area of Suitland Road, according to U.S. Park Police.

The adult was pronounced dead on the scene and four “pediatric patients” were transported to the hospital via medevac in critical condition, according to police.

WTOP Traffic reports the roadway has reopened. Earlier, all lanes of the Suitland Parkway were closed between Meadowview Road and Suitland Road, according to U.S. Park Police.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash.

