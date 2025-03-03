3 DC men face charges in wave of ATM robberies in Prince George’s Co.

In just over three weeks, a team of men, often using a tooled called "the Jaws of Life," targeted ATMs at convenience stores across Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County officials said Monday three D.C. men are facing a total of 95 charges in a string of robberies — five completed, one attempted — that occurred between Jan. 29 and Feb. 22.

“Detectives estimate that approximately $200,000 was stolen during these robberies,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

In the five robberies, the men used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly called the “Jaws of Life,” to secure the cash, according to Aziz.

David Walker, 39, faces 45 charges, 33-year-old Jeff Crews faces 43 charges and 34-year-old Maurice Roots faces seven charges in the string of robberies.

At the time of Monday morning’s news conference at the Prince George’s County police headquarters in Upper Marlboro, two of the men, Crews and Walker, were still being held in D.C.

“We don’t care where you go, and what state you go to — you commit a crime in Prince George’s County and go back, we’re going to find you and we’re going to bring you to justice,” Aziz said.

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson told reporters, “Over the last few months, individuals have been terrorizing our community by robbing ATMs.”

Jackson thanked police for their work and added, “Every resident should not only be safe, but feel safe.”

Aziz credited regional cooperation with surrounding police departments.

“We’re fortunate to have the type of relationship across police departments that we do here in Prince George’s County,” Aziz said.

The robberies singled out ATMs at 24-hour convenience stores. When Aziz was asked about whether the Prince George’s County Council should restrict convenience store hours in response, he said, “We have to be very careful about making businesses who are not complicit in acts, part of the problem.”

