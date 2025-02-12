WSSC lifts Prince George’s Co. boil water advisory, urges residents to flush lines first

WSSC Water officially lifted its boil water advisory on Wednesday for customers in Prince George's County, Maryland, following a water main break.

In a release, the utility said test results organized with the Maryland Department of the Environment had confirmed water was now safe for public consumption.

Customers in southern Prince George’s County are now being urged by WSSC to flush their pipes, starting with the sink faucet on the lowest floor.

Residents are being asked to:

Slowly open the cold water sink faucet. Opening slowly allows for the release of trapped air and may reduce the banging noise, known as a “water hammer” that can occur when water ﬂow and pressure changes.

Repeat on each ﬂoor, moving from lowest to highest, only opening cold water sink faucets.

Once the water runs clear, usually in 5 minutes or less, turn off faucets in the same order, lowest to highest.

You should also ﬂush your refrigerator’s water lines.

Customers and businesses should also dispose of stored water, drinks or ice made since the boil water advisory was issued. The next three batches of ice should also be thrown out. Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water.

Residents who experience an issue are advised to contact WSSC’s 24/7 Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002.

The advisory had been in place since Tuesday as officials struggled to pinpoint the source of a water main break along Interstate 495 near the Maryland Route 214 interchange.

At the time, WSSC spokesperson Lyn Riggins said the location of the main break was difficult to find because “it was a little bit off the beaten path.”

WSSC Water earlier said the advisory was “necessary because a large portion of the WSSC Water system in Southern Prince George’s County lost pressure after a major break on a 54-inch diameter water main.”

The utility provider added the move was “precautionary and was implemented because of an increased risk of contamination to the water distribution system when pressure is lost.”

